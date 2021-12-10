checkAd

Axfood Falls 2.5% After Danske Downgrades to Hold

(PLX AI) – Axfood shares fell 2.5% after Danske Bank downgraded the stock to hold from buy. It's time to take a breather on the stock after it's closing in on fair value, the analysts saidThe bank also cut its estimates on the company due to renewed …

  • (PLX AI) – Axfood shares fell 2.5% after Danske Bank downgraded the stock to hold from buy.
  • It's time to take a breather on the stock after it's closing in on fair value, the analysts said
  • The bank also cut its estimates on the company due to renewed restrictions at the border with Norway, where tightening entry rules may mean dampening trade, the analysts said
  • Price target unchanged at SEK 265
