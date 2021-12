Axfood Falls 2.5% After Danske Downgrades to Hold (PLX AI) – Axfood shares fell 2.5% after Danske Bank downgraded the stock to hold from buy. It's time to take a breather on the stock after it's closing in on fair value, the analysts saidThe bank also cut its estimates on the company due to renewed … (PLX AI) – Axfood shares fell 2.5% after Danske Bank downgraded the stock to hold from buy.

It's time to take a breather on the stock after it's closing in on fair value, the analysts said

The bank also cut its estimates on the company due to renewed restrictions at the border with Norway, where tightening entry rules may mean dampening trade, the analysts said

Price target unchanged at SEK 265 Axfood Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Autor: PLX AI | 10.12.2021, 13:15

