Axfood Falls 2.5% After Danske Downgrades to Hold
(PLX AI) – Axfood shares fell 2.5% after Danske Bank downgraded the stock to hold from buy. It's time to take a breather on the stock after it's closing in on fair value, the analysts saidThe bank also cut its estimates on the company due to renewed …
- (PLX AI) – Axfood shares fell 2.5% after Danske Bank downgraded the stock to hold from buy.
- It's time to take a breather on the stock after it's closing in on fair value, the analysts said
- The bank also cut its estimates on the company due to renewed restrictions at the border with Norway, where tightening entry rules may mean dampening trade, the analysts said
- Price target unchanged at SEK 265
