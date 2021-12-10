Volvo Cars Says R&D Property Stolen During Cyber Security Breach
- (PLX AI) – Volvo Cars gives notice of cyber security breach -- one of its file repositories has been illegally accessed by a third party.
- Volvo Cars says limited amount of the company's R&D property has been stolen
- Volvo Cars says there may be an impact on the company’s operation
- After detecting the unauthorised access, the company immediately implemented security countermeasures including steps to prevent further access to its property and notified relevant authorities
- Volvo Cars is conducting its own investigation and working with third-party specialist to investigate the property theft
- The company does not see, with currently available information, that this has an impact on the safety or security of its customers' cars or their personal data
