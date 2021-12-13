Netcompany Election System Contract May Be Worth up to DKK 250 Million: Analysts
(PLX AI) – Netcompany's newly won contract to develop a new election system for Denmark's Kombit may be worth DKK 200-250 million, analysts at Nordea said. Kombit announced Friday that Netcompany was the winning bid for the contract out of 4 bidding …
- Kombit announced Friday that Netcompany was the winning bid for the contract out of 4 bidding companies
- Contract to be signed Dec. 21 and the first election to use the system developed by Netcompany will be in 2025
- The contract also illustrates Netcompany's strong position in Denmark, Nordea said
