Securitas Risk Elevated Until Acquisition Potential Realized, Carnegie Says in Downgrade
- (PLX AI) – Securitas shares have an elevated risk until the company realizes the potential operational and financial benefits from the acquisition of Electronic Security Solutions, analysts at Carnegie said, downgrading the stock to hold from buy.
- Price target cut to SEK 146 from SEK 165
- Securitas should have a higher than normal risk premium in the short term, as both the operational and financial risks are set to remain elevated until 2024, Carnegie said
- After that the stock should warrant higher valuation multiples, with lowered risk premium and better business mix, the analysts said
