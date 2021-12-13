Buy SCA on Forest Valuation Upside, Carbon Capture, BofA Says
(PLX AI) – SCA has remaining upside in forest valuation and will benefit as operators continuously increase yield on assets and carbon capture becomes a central topic, analysts at Bank of America said, reinstating coverage with a buy rating.Price …
- (PLX AI) – SCA has remaining upside in forest valuation and will benefit as operators continuously increase yield on assets and carbon capture becomes a central topic, analysts at Bank of America said, reinstating coverage with a buy rating.
- Price target SEK 171
- SCA’s forest valuation may rise by an additional 3% CAGR over the next 3 years, further supported by the increased land leases for wind turbines, BofA said
- Meanwhile, the company is also increasing its presence in containerboard, the analysts said
