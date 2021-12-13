Scandinavian Tobacco Is Poised for Attractive Yields, DNB Says, Initiating with Buy
(PLX AI) – Scandinavian Tobacco has attractive yields with strong total shareholder return potential, analysts at DNB said, initiating coverage of the stock with a buy rating.Price target DKK 155STG is a well managed cigar company despite …
- (PLX AI) – Scandinavian Tobacco has attractive yields with strong total shareholder return potential, analysts at DNB said, initiating coverage of the stock with a buy rating.
- Price target DKK 155
- STG is a well managed cigar company despite challenging end-markets, DNB said
- The company has 3-5% medium term EBITDA growth outlook, strong cash flow and potential for value-enhancing M&A: DNB
- The stock should trade up to historical multiples, offering 8% upside on the current price plus 6% dividend yield, the analysts said
- STG is trading up 1.4% at DKK 126.30 in late morning
