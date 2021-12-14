GALP Energia Starts Joint Venture with Northvolt for Lithium Conversion
- (PLX AI) – GALP Energia sets up joint venture Aurora with Northvolt to develop a lithium conversion facility.
- Galp and Northvolt set up joint venture ‘Aurora’ to develop opportunities related to the fast-growing battery value chain
- With a 50/50 stake, the joint venture is engaged in the development of Europe’s largest and most sustainable lithium conversion plant, to be located in Portugal,
- with an annual production capacity of up to 35,000 tons of lithium hydroxide and a start of commercial operations in 2026
- The joint venture will also continue to explore other business opportunities along the value chain, and is committed to adopt the most environmentally sound approaches throughout all activities
