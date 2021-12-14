checkAd

GALP Energia Starts Joint Venture with Northvolt for Lithium Conversion

  • Galp and Northvolt set up joint venture ‘Aurora’ to develop opportunities related to the fast-growing battery value chain
  • With a 50/50 stake, the joint venture is engaged in the development of Europe’s largest and most sustainable lithium conversion plant, to be located in Portugal,
  • with an annual production capacity of up to 35,000 tons of lithium hydroxide and a start of commercial operations in 2026
  • The joint venture will also continue to explore other business opportunities along the value chain, and is committed to adopt the most environmentally sound approaches throughout all activities


GALP Energia Starts Joint Venture with Northvolt for Lithium Conversion
