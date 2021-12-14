checkAd

Snam Buys Biomethane Plant Portfolio from Asja Ambiente

(PLX AI) – Snam agrees with Asja Ambiente Italia to take over four biomethane plants and seven projects under construction and development.This agreement sets out the acquisition of a portfolio of plants and development projects in the field of …

  • (PLX AI) – Snam agrees with Asja Ambiente Italia to take over four biomethane plants and seven projects under construction and development.
  • This agreement sets out the acquisition of a portfolio of plants and development projects in the field of FORSU (organic fraction of municipal solid waste) treatment and biomethane production
  • In the first phase, this transaction relates to the acquisition of four companies that own recently-built operating plants located in Liguria, Lazio and Umbria, with an expected useful life of 20 years, and the entry into a company owning a plant under construction and one under development in Sicily
  • These plants have an overall capacity of about 8.5 MW, including 6 MW in operation for an enterprise value of approx. 100 million euros


SNAM Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
14.12.2021, 11:58  |  55   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Snam Buys Biomethane Plant Portfolio from Asja Ambiente (PLX AI) – Snam agrees with Asja Ambiente Italia to take over four biomethane plants and seven projects under construction and development.This agreement sets out the acquisition of a portfolio of plants and development projects in the field of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GALP Energia Starts Joint Venture with Northvolt for Lithium Conversion
Snam Buys Biomethane Plant Portfolio from Asja Ambiente
Arjo Initiated with Buy at DNB
Titel
Pfizer / BioNTech Vaccine Neutralizes Omicron After 3 Doses
Securitas Buys Stanley Black & Decker Security Business for $3.2 Billion
Jungheinrich Gets First Order with New Arculee AMR
Atos to Buy Cloudreach with EUR 100 Million Revenue
BMW Secures Supply of Several Million Semiconductor Microchips per Year
Deutsche Post Names Tobias Meyer CEO from May 2023
Global Fashion Group Cuts Outlook as Demand Weakens
Zur Rose to Issue 600,000 New Shares to Invest in Technology, Capacity Expansion
Hellofresh Sees 2022 Revenue Growth 20-26%
Volvo Cars Says R&D Property Stolen During Cyber Security Breach
Titel
RWE to Build Green Hydrogen Project at Lingen Power Plant
Pfizer / BioNTech Vaccine Neutralizes Omicron After 3 Doses
Bureau Veritas Takes Servers Offline After Cyber Attack
Bavarian Nordic Has Successful Covid-19 Vaccine Phase 2 Trial; Could Be Universal Booster
Securitas Buys Stanley Black & Decker Security Business for $3.2 Billion
Johnson & Johnson Says Covid-19 Booster Shows Substantial Increase in Antibody, T-cell Responses
BASF Carves Out Mobile Emissions Catalysts Business, Allowing Future Strategic Options
Vestas Says Close to Normal Operations After Ransomware Attack
Vestas Data Compromised by Cyber Attack; Manufacturing Continues
Hexagon Composites Chairman Sells 1.65 Million Shares
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Plug Power Q3 Revenue in Line; Raises Guidance for 2022
RWE to Build Green Hydrogen Project at Lingen Power Plant
Pfizer / BioNTech Vaccine Neutralizes Omicron After 3 Doses