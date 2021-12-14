Snam Buys Biomethane Plant Portfolio from Asja Ambiente (PLX AI) – Snam agrees with Asja Ambiente Italia to take over four biomethane plants and seven projects under construction and development.This agreement sets out the acquisition of a portfolio of plants and development projects in the field of … (PLX AI) – Snam agrees with Asja Ambiente Italia to take over four biomethane plants and seven projects under construction and development.

This agreement sets out the acquisition of a portfolio of plants and development projects in the field of FORSU (organic fraction of municipal solid waste) treatment and biomethane production

In the first phase, this transaction relates to the acquisition of four companies that own recently-built operating plants located in Liguria, Lazio and Umbria, with an expected useful life of 20 years, and the entry into a company owning a plant under construction and one under development in Sicily

These plants have an overall capacity of about 8.5 MW, including 6 MW in operation for an enterprise value of approx. 100 million euros



SNAM Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

SNAM Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 14.12.2021, 11:58 | | 55 0 | 0 14.12.2021, 11:58 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer