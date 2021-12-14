Snam Buys Biomethane Plant Portfolio from Asja Ambiente
- (PLX AI) – Snam agrees with Asja Ambiente Italia to take over four biomethane plants and seven projects under construction and development.
- This agreement sets out the acquisition of a portfolio of plants and development projects in the field of FORSU (organic fraction of municipal solid waste) treatment and biomethane production
- In the first phase, this transaction relates to the acquisition of four companies that own recently-built operating plants located in Liguria, Lazio and Umbria, with an expected useful life of 20 years, and the entry into a company owning a plant under construction and one under development in Sicily
- These plants have an overall capacity of about 8.5 MW, including 6 MW in operation for an enterprise value of approx. 100 million euros
