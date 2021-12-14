Karnov Considering Issuing 9.8 Million New Shares in Connection to Wolters Kluwer France Transaction (PLX AI) – Karnov explores the conditions for a directed share issue of up to 9,827,458 shares.Karnov to issue new shares of at least 9.9% of capitalKarnov has signed a binding offer to acquire the entire share capital and voting rights of Wolters … (PLX AI) – Karnov explores the conditions for a directed share issue of up to 9,827,458 shares.

Karnov to issue new shares of at least 9.9% of capital

Karnov has signed a binding offer to acquire the entire share capital and voting rights of Wolters Kluwer France S.A.S, Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory España, S.A. and Editorial Aranzadi S.A.U. and certain subsidiaries and the transfer of certain IP rights for a cash consideration of approximately EUR 160 million

To finance the Contemplated Transaction, Karnov has agreed on the terms and secured a new bridge loan facility from Nordea

Karnov has undertaken to repay part of the bridge loan facility through an issue of new shares, corresponding to at least 9.9 percent of the current number of shares in the Company



Karnov Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Karnov Group Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 14.12.2021, 17:34 | | 40 0 | 0 14.12.2021, 17:34 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer