Colruyt H1 Earnings Miss Expectations as Food Stores Volumes Come Under Pressure

  • (PLX AI) – Colruyt half year revenue EUR 4,981 million vs. estimate EUR 5,000 million.
  • half year EBITDA EUR 389 million vs. estimate EUR 421 million
  • half year EBIT EUR 211 million vs. estimate EUR 253 million
  • half year pretax profit EUR 212 million vs. estimate EUR 247 million
  • Colruyt Group experienced diverse impacts of the COVID-19 health crisis in the first semester of the financial year 2020/21, including a sharp rise in volumes in the food stores
  • With restrictions being eased, the volumes in the food stores are under pressure, the company said
  • Market competitiveness has increased strongly since the beginning of the financial year 2021/22, in terms of both price and promotions, the company said
  • Colruyt expects the market environment to remain challenging in 2021/22, in terms of both price and promotions


Autor: PLX AI
14.12.2021, 17:54   

