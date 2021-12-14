Colruyt H1 Earnings Miss Expectations as Food Stores Volumes Come Under Pressure (PLX AI) – Colruyt half year revenue EUR 4,981 million vs. estimate EUR 5,000 million.half year EBITDA EUR 389 million vs. estimate EUR 421 millionhalf year EBIT EUR 211 million vs. estimate EUR 253 millionhalf year pretax profit EUR 212 million vs. … (PLX AI) – Colruyt half year revenue EUR 4,981 million vs. estimate EUR 5,000 million.

half year EBITDA EUR 389 million vs. estimate EUR 421 million

half year EBIT EUR 211 million vs. estimate EUR 253 million

half year pretax profit EUR 212 million vs. estimate EUR 247 million

Colruyt Group experienced diverse impacts of the COVID-19 health crisis in the first semester of the financial year 2020/21, including a sharp rise in volumes in the food stores

With restrictions being eased, the volumes in the food stores are under pressure, the company said

Market competitiveness has increased strongly since the beginning of the financial year 2021/22, in terms of both price and promotions, the company said

Colruyt expects the market environment to remain challenging in 2021/22, in terms of both price and promotions



Etablissementen Franz Colruyt Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Etablissementen Franz Colruyt Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 14.12.2021, 17:54 | | 28 0 | 0 14.12.2021, 17:54 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer