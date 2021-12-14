checkAd

BPER Banca Submits Offer to Acquire Carige

  • (PLX AI) – BPER Banca submits non-binding offer for the acquisition of Carige to the Interbank Deposit Guarantee Fund.
  • BPER Banca offer for the acquisition of a shareholding of 88.3%, of which 8.3% held by Cassa Centrale Banca, of the share capital of Carige
  • Says transaction would make it possible to definitively resolve Carige's issues, thereby safeguarding its customers and all of its stakeholders, as well as protecting the interests of minority shareholders
  • The Offer shall lapse if FITD, by 20 December 2021, does not grant BPER Banca an exclusivity period or else if the Parties do not enter into a binding Memorandum of Understanding by 31 December 2021


