BPER Banca Submits Offer to Acquire Carige (PLX AI) – BPER Banca submits non-binding offer for the acquisition of Carige to the Interbank Deposit Guarantee Fund.BPER Banca offer for the acquisition of a shareholding of 88.3%, of which 8.3% held by Cassa Centrale Banca, of the share capital … (PLX AI) – BPER Banca submits non-binding offer for the acquisition of Carige to the Interbank Deposit Guarantee Fund.

BPER Banca offer for the acquisition of a shareholding of 88.3%, of which 8.3% held by Cassa Centrale Banca, of the share capital of Carige

Says transaction would make it possible to definitively resolve Carige's issues, thereby safeguarding its customers and all of its stakeholders, as well as protecting the interests of minority shareholders

The Offer shall lapse if FITD, by 20 December 2021, does not grant BPER Banca an exclusivity period or else if the Parties do not enter into a binding Memorandum of Understanding by 31 December 2021



