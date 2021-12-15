Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

H&M Q4 Sales Fall Short of Estimates, Rise 11% in Local Currencies (PLX AI) – Q4 sales SEK 56,813 million vs. estimate SEK 57,100 millionH&M strong recovery continues despite continued restrictions H&M At the end of the quarter around 115 stores remained temporarily closed, mostly in Austria and Slovakia H&M Net …



