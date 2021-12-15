checkAd

H&M Q4 Sales Fall Short of Estimates, Rise 11% in Local Currencies

(PLX AI) – Q4 sales SEK 56,813 million vs. estimate SEK 57,100 millionH&M strong recovery continues despite continued restrictions H&M At the end of the quarter around 115 stores remained temporarily closed, mostly in Austria and Slovakia H&M Net …

  • (PLX AI) – Q4 sales SEK 56,813 million vs. estimate SEK 57,100 million
  • H&M strong recovery continues despite continued restrictions
  • H&M At the end of the quarter around 115 stores remained temporarily closed, mostly in Austria and Slovakia
  • H&M Net sales in local currencies increased by 11 percent in the fourth quarter
H & M Hennes & Mauritz (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
15.12.2021, 08:05  |  29   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

H&M Q4 Sales Fall Short of Estimates, Rise 11% in Local Currencies (PLX AI) – Q4 sales SEK 56,813 million vs. estimate SEK 57,100 millionH&M strong recovery continues despite continued restrictions H&M At the end of the quarter around 115 stores remained temporarily closed, mostly in Austria and Slovakia H&M Net …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GALP Energia Starts Joint Venture with Northvolt for Lithium Conversion
BPER Banca Submits Offer to Acquire Carige
Colruyt H1 Earnings Miss Expectations as Food Stores Volumes Come Under Pressure
Snam Buys Biomethane Plant Portfolio from Asja Ambiente
Karnov Considering Issuing 9.8 Million New Shares in Connection to Wolters Kluwer France ...
Arjo Initiated with Buy at DNB
H&M Q4 Sales Fall Short of Estimates, Rise 11% in Local Currencies
Titel
Pfizer / BioNTech Vaccine Neutralizes Omicron After 3 Doses
Jungheinrich Gets First Order with New Arculee AMR
Deutsche Post Names Tobias Meyer CEO from May 2023
Global Fashion Group Cuts Outlook as Demand Weakens
Zur Rose to Issue 600,000 New Shares to Invest in Technology, Capacity Expansion
Volvo Cars Says R&D Property Stolen During Cyber Security Breach
Vestas Order Intake Consensus Increasingly Difficult to Reach, Carnegie Says
Vestas Says Cyber Attack Compromised Personal Data
Securitas Risk Elevated Until Acquisition Potential Realized, Carnegie Says in Downgrade
Getinge Settles MDL Mesh Litigation in U.S., Takes Another SEK 600 Million in Provisions
Titel
Pfizer / BioNTech Vaccine Neutralizes Omicron After 3 Doses
RWE to Build Green Hydrogen Project at Lingen Power Plant
Bureau Veritas Takes Servers Offline After Cyber Attack
Bavarian Nordic Has Successful Covid-19 Vaccine Phase 2 Trial; Could Be Universal Booster
Securitas Buys Stanley Black & Decker Security Business for $3.2 Billion
Johnson & Johnson Says Covid-19 Booster Shows Substantial Increase in Antibody, T-cell Responses
BASF Carves Out Mobile Emissions Catalysts Business, Allowing Future Strategic Options
Vestas Says Close to Normal Operations After Ransomware Attack
Hexagon Composites Chairman Sells 1.65 Million Shares
Vestas Data Compromised by Cyber Attack; Manufacturing Continues
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Plug Power Q3 Revenue in Line; Raises Guidance for 2022
Pfizer / BioNTech Vaccine Neutralizes Omicron After 3 Doses
RWE to Build Green Hydrogen Project at Lingen Power Plant