H&M Q4 Sales Fall Short of Estimates, Rise 11% in Local Currencies
(PLX AI) – Q4 sales SEK 56,813 million vs. estimate SEK 57,100 millionH&M strong recovery continues despite continued restrictions H&M At the end of the quarter around 115 stores remained temporarily closed, mostly in Austria and Slovakia H&M Net …
