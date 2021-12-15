HMS Networks Falls 4% After Nordea Downgrades to Hold
(PLX AI) – HMS Networks shares fell 4% after Nordea cut the stock to hold from buy.HMS Networks should see strong but decelerating order momentum for Q4, Nordea saidComponent access will limit organic sales growth while also weighing on the gross …
- (PLX AI) – HMS Networks shares fell 4% after Nordea cut the stock to hold from buy.
- HMS Networks should see strong but decelerating order momentum for Q4, Nordea said
- Component access will limit organic sales growth while also weighing on the gross margin, the analysts said
- HMS qualifies as a core holding in the long term, but most of the near-term market estimate revisions and multiple expansion is behind us: Nordea
