H&M Falls After Sales Miss Estimates, While Competitor Inditex Seen Outperforming (PLX AI) – H&M shares fell 2.6% after fourth-quarter sales missed expectations and competitor Inditex was seen coming out of the pandemic faster. Q4 sales were SEK 56,813 million while the average analyst estimate was SEK 57,100 millionWe had hoped …



