Telecom Italia Says Organic EBITDA AL for the Domestic Business Worsening
(PLX AI) – Telecom Italia updates 2021 forecast. Telecom Italia Organic EBITDA AL for the Domestic Business Unit is estimated to decrease with a worsening versus the forecast communicated last October mainly due to lower revenues from …
- (PLX AI) – Telecom Italia updates 2021 forecast.
- Telecom Italia Organic EBITDA AL for the Domestic Business Unit is estimated to decrease with a worsening versus the forecast communicated last October mainly due to lower revenues from wireline
- Telecom Italia 2021 Group EBITDA AL is expected to be higher than 5.4 billion euros
