Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Telecom Italia Says Organic EBITDA AL for the Domestic Business Worsening (PLX AI) – Telecom Italia updates 2021 forecast. Telecom Italia Organic EBITDA AL for the Domestic Business Unit is estimated to decrease with a worsening versus the forecast communicated last October mainly due to lower revenues from …



