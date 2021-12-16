checkAd

Zalando Names Sandra Dembeck new Chief Financial Officer

(PLX AI) – Zalando is creating Chief Operating Officer role and appoints new Chief Financial Officer.Zalando Sandra Dembeck appointed new Chief Financial OfficerDavid Schröder to assume newly created role of Chief Operating Officer, focused on …

  • (PLX AI) – Zalando is creating Chief Operating Officer role and appoints new Chief Financial Officer.
  • Zalando Sandra Dembeck appointed new Chief Financial Officer
  • David Schröder to assume newly created role of Chief Operating Officer, focused on building and scaling unique capabilities and enabling the company's growth
Wertpapier


Disclaimer

