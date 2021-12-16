checkAd

Scatec Rises 8% After Kepler Says Take Advantage of Low Share Price and Buy

(PLX AI) – Scatec shares rose more than 8% after Kepler Cheuvreux resumed coverage with buy, recommending investors take advantage of the current low share price.With a price target of NOK 185, Kepler sees implied upside of over 30% from yesterday's …

  • (PLX AI) – Scatec shares rose more than 8% after Kepler Cheuvreux resumed coverage with buy, recommending investors take advantage of the current low share price.
  • With a price target of NOK 185, Kepler sees implied upside of over 30% from yesterday's close
  • Although cost inflation remains a challenge for the order book for next year, we believe in a stronger outlook for renewable energy due to the recent large price fluctuations in fossil fuels, Kepler said
  • Meanwhile, Scatec is trading at the lowest multiples since 2018: Kepler
  • Scatec has significant upside if it can show confidence in its 2025 goals, the analysts said


Scatec Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
16.12.2021, 11:28  |  46   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Scatec Rises 8% After Kepler Says Take Advantage of Low Share Price and Buy (PLX AI) – Scatec shares rose more than 8% after Kepler Cheuvreux resumed coverage with buy, recommending investors take advantage of the current low share price.With a price target of NOK 185, Kepler sees implied upside of over 30% from yesterday's …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Telecom Italia Says Organic EBITDA AL for the Domestic Business Worsening
Zalando Names Sandra Dembeck new Chief Financial Officer
Vestas Rises 5% as Analysts Say Look Beyond 2022 Struggles for Long-Term Potential
Scatec Rises 8% After Kepler Says Take Advantage of Low Share Price and Buy
Camurus Falls 17% After Another FDA Disappointment on Brixadi
Nilfisk CFO Bought 1,000 Shares
Axfood to Open 8-13 New Stores Next Year, Spend SEK 2.6-2.7 Billion
Titel
Vestas Keeps EBIT Margin Target for 2025 Unchanged as Expected
Global Fashion Group Cuts Outlook as Demand Weakens
Securitas Risk Elevated Until Acquisition Potential Realized, Carnegie Says in Downgrade
Volvo Cars Says R&D Property Stolen During Cyber Security Breach
GALP Energia Starts Joint Venture with Northvolt for Lithium Conversion
Nilfisk CFO Buys Shares for DKK 304,625
Gecina Names Beñat Ortega New CEO
Scandinavian Tobacco Initiated with Buy at DNB
Kongsberg Automotive to Buy Back 10% of Its Shares Starting in Q1
BPER Banca Submits Offer to Acquire Carige
Titel
Pfizer / BioNTech Vaccine Neutralizes Omicron After 3 Doses
RWE to Build Green Hydrogen Project at Lingen Power Plant
Bureau Veritas Takes Servers Offline After Cyber Attack
Bavarian Nordic Has Successful Covid-19 Vaccine Phase 2 Trial; Could Be Universal Booster
Securitas Buys Stanley Black & Decker Security Business for $3.2 Billion
Hexagon Composites Chairman Sells 1.65 Million Shares
Johnson & Johnson Says Covid-19 Booster Shows Substantial Increase in Antibody, T-cell Responses
BASF Carves Out Mobile Emissions Catalysts Business, Allowing Future Strategic Options
Vestas Says Close to Normal Operations After Ransomware Attack
MPC Container Ships Q3 EBITDA USD 73.6 Million
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Plug Power Q3 Revenue in Line; Raises Guidance for 2022
Pfizer / BioNTech Vaccine Neutralizes Omicron After 3 Doses
RWE to Build Green Hydrogen Project at Lingen Power Plant