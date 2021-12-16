Scatec Rises 8% After Kepler Says Take Advantage of Low Share Price and Buy
(PLX AI) – Scatec shares rose more than 8% after Kepler Cheuvreux resumed coverage with buy, recommending investors take advantage of the current low share price.With a price target of NOK 185, Kepler sees implied upside of over 30% from yesterday's …
- (PLX AI) – Scatec shares rose more than 8% after Kepler Cheuvreux resumed coverage with buy, recommending investors take advantage of the current low share price.
- With a price target of NOK 185, Kepler sees implied upside of over 30% from yesterday's close
- Although cost inflation remains a challenge for the order book for next year, we believe in a stronger outlook for renewable energy due to the recent large price fluctuations in fossil fuels, Kepler said
- Meanwhile, Scatec is trading at the lowest multiples since 2018: Kepler
- Scatec has significant upside if it can show confidence in its 2025 goals, the analysts said
