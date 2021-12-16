Axfood to Open 8-13 New Stores Next Year, Spend SEK 2.6-2.7 Billion
- (PLX AI) – Axfood plans investments of between SEK 2.6 and 2.7 billion in 2022 and a more rapid pace of establishment of new stores.
- Axfood financial targets for growth and financial position remain unchanged
- Axfood plans to increase its rate of expansion and establish 8-13 new stores
