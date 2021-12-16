Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Axfood to Open 8-13 New Stores Next Year, Spend SEK 2.6-2.7 Billion (PLX AI) – Axfood plans investments of between SEK 2.6 and 2.7 billion in 2022 and a more rapid pace of establishment of new stores.Axfood financial targets for growth and financial position remain unchangedAxfood plans to increase its rate of …



