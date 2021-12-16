Camurus Falls 17% After Another FDA Disappointment on Brixadi
(PLX AI) – Camurus shares dropped 17% after the FDA again issued a CRL for Brixadi, citing deficiencies in Camurus’s US partner Braeburn’s third-party manufacturer.Camurus is seeking further information from Braeburn and will consider all options to …
- (PLX AI) – Camurus shares dropped 17% after the FDA again issued a CRL for Brixadi, citing deficiencies in Camurus’s US partner Braeburn’s third-party manufacturer.
- Camurus is seeking further information from Braeburn and will consider all options to ensure that Brixadi becomes available to US patients as soon as possible, the company said
- This is exactly what happened last year, and we are surprised that Camurus’s partner has not done more to avoid a repeat, DNB analysts said
- This is clearly negative for the share price: DNB
- Last year with the other CRL due to manufacturing issues it took another year to get a final answer from the FDA and we believe this is what we should expect this time too, DNB said
