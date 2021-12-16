Camurus Falls 17% After Another FDA Disappointment on Brixadi (PLX AI) – Camurus shares dropped 17% after the FDA again issued a CRL for Brixadi, citing deficiencies in Camurus’s US partner Braeburn’s third-party manufacturer.Camurus is seeking further information from Braeburn and will consider all options to … (PLX AI) – Camurus shares dropped 17% after the FDA again issued a CRL for Brixadi, citing deficiencies in Camurus’s US partner Braeburn’s third-party manufacturer.

Camurus is seeking further information from Braeburn and will consider all options to ensure that Brixadi becomes available to US patients as soon as possible, the company said

This is exactly what happened last year, and we are surprised that Camurus’s partner has not done more to avoid a repeat, DNB analysts said

This is clearly negative for the share price: DNB

Last year with the other CRL due to manufacturing issues it took another year to get a final answer from the FDA and we believe this is what we should expect this time too, DNB said



