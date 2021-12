Vestas Rises 5% as Analysts Say Look Beyond 2022 Struggles for Long-Term Potential (PLX AI) – Vestas shares rose nearly 5% as analysts said investors should look beyond expected struggles next year to the long-term potential.Margins are unlikely to improve next year, analysts at SEB and Bank of America saidBut Vestas has a strong … (PLX AI) – Vestas shares rose nearly 5% as analysts said investors should look beyond expected struggles next year to the long-term potential.

Margins are unlikely to improve next year, analysts at SEB and Bank of America said

But Vestas has a strong long-term case fueled by offshore and US onshore growth, SEB said

Vestas provided a convincing presentation at its CMD of its long-term strategy where new technology offerings are the key to driving value for customers and growth, SEB said

However, the low Q4 2021 order intake remains a mystery, SEB said

Margins will be supported by service EBIT doubling by 2030, the growing modularization of turbines, offshore improvements, cost efficiency and pricing, BofA said

The attractive medium term outlook is well understood, but the short term focus is on margins for 2022, BofA said



