Vestas Rises 5% as Analysts Say Look Beyond 2022 Struggles for Long-Term Potential

(PLX AI) – Vestas shares rose nearly 5% as analysts said investors should look beyond expected struggles next year to the long-term potential.Margins are unlikely to improve next year, analysts at SEB and Bank of America saidBut Vestas has a strong …

  • (PLX AI) – Vestas shares rose nearly 5% as analysts said investors should look beyond expected struggles next year to the long-term potential.
  • Margins are unlikely to improve next year, analysts at SEB and Bank of America said
  • But Vestas has a strong long-term case fueled by offshore and US onshore growth, SEB said
  • Vestas provided a convincing presentation at its CMD of its long-term strategy where new technology offerings are the key to driving value for customers and growth, SEB said
  • However, the low Q4 2021 order intake remains a mystery, SEB said
  • Margins will be supported by service EBIT doubling by 2030, the growing modularization of turbines, offshore improvements, cost efficiency and pricing, BofA said
  • The attractive medium term outlook is well understood, but the short term focus is on margins for 2022, BofA said


