Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Vestas Rises 5% as Analysts Say Look Beyond 2022 Struggles for Long-Term Potential (PLX AI) – Vestas shares rose nearly 5% as analysts said investors should look beyond expected struggles next year to the long-term potential.Margins are unlikely to improve next year, analysts at SEB and Bank of America saidBut Vestas has a strong …



