Attendo to Elect Mattsson New Chairman
(PLX AI) – Attendo says Ulf Mattsson to be elected as new Chairman of the Board.To replace Ulf Lundahl as Chairman of the Board of Attendo at the Annual General Meeting on April 26, 2022
