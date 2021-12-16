Maersk Drilling Raises EBITDA Guidance amid Strong Q4 Performance
(PLX AI) – Maersk Drilling new outlook FY adjusted EBITDA USD 350 million, up from USD 290-330 million previously.Outlook FY capex USD 100 million vs. USD 110-130 million previously, after further optimisation of maintenance and project costsDuring …
The Drilling Company of 1972 Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
- (PLX AI) – Maersk Drilling new outlook FY adjusted EBITDA USD 350 million, up from USD 290-330 million previously.
- Outlook FY capex USD 100 million vs. USD 110-130 million previously, after further optimisation of maintenance and project costs
- During the first two months of Q4 2021, Maersk Drilling has delivered strong performance exceeding the operational and commercial expectations underlying its most recent financial guidance, company says
- The main drivers for exceeding these expectations are solid rig performance and additional exercise of options and extensions of contracts for execution in 2021: Maersk Drilling
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0