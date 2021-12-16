Exor, Covea Agree on Sale of PartnerRe for $9 Billion (PLX AI) – Exor and Covea sign a Definitive Agreement for the sale of PartnerRe for $9 Billion (€7.8 Billion).Covéa will acquire PartnerRe, the global reinsurer wholly-owned by ExorThe closing of the transaction is expected in mid-2022Preferred … (PLX AI) – Exor and Covea sign a Definitive Agreement for the sale of PartnerRe for $9 Billion (€7.8 Billion).

Covéa will acquire PartnerRe, the global reinsurer wholly-owned by Exor

The closing of the transaction is expected in mid-2022

Preferred Shares issued by PartnerRe and listed on the NYSE will not be included in the proposed acquisition

