Exor, Covea Agree on Sale of PartnerRe for $9 Billion
(PLX AI) – Exor and Covea sign a Definitive Agreement for the sale of PartnerRe for $9 Billion (€7.8 Billion).Covéa will acquire PartnerRe, the global reinsurer wholly-owned by ExorThe closing of the transaction is expected in mid-2022Preferred …
- (PLX AI) – Exor and Covea sign a Definitive Agreement for the sale of PartnerRe for $9 Billion (€7.8 Billion).
- Covéa will acquire PartnerRe, the global reinsurer wholly-owned by Exor
- The closing of the transaction is expected in mid-2022
- Preferred Shares issued by PartnerRe and listed on the NYSE will not be included in the proposed acquisition
