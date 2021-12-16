Stadler Gets Order for 4 Double-Decker Trains in Slovakia
(PLX AI) – Stadler Rail says delivers double-decker multiple-unit trains to Slovakia for the first time.Stadler and the Slovakian railway company ZSSK (Železničná spoločnosť Slovensko, a.s.) today signed a contract for the manufacture and delivery …
- Stadler and the Slovakian railway company ZSSK (Železničná spoločnosť Slovensko, a.s.) today signed a contract for the manufacture and delivery of four double-decker multiple-unit KISS trains
- Stadler says delivery of the vehicles should take place by the end of 2023
