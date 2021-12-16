Cofinimmo Buys New Healthcare Complex in the Netherlands for EUR 13 Million
- (PLX AI) – Cofinimmo acquires a new healthcare complex in the Netherlands.
- Cofinimmo acquired 100% of the shares of the company owning the newly-built healthcare complex Hof van Blom in Hattem
- The conventional value of the site for the calculation of the share price amounts to approximately 13 million euros
