Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Cofinimmo Buys New Healthcare Complex in the Netherlands for EUR 13 Million (PLX AI) – Cofinimmo acquires a new healthcare complex in the Netherlands.Cofinimmo acquired 100% of the shares of the company owning the newly-built healthcare complex Hof van Blom in HattemThe conventional value of the site for the calculation of …



