checkAd

Cofinimmo Buys New Healthcare Complex in the Netherlands for EUR 13 Million

(PLX AI) – Cofinimmo acquires a new healthcare complex in the Netherlands.Cofinimmo acquired 100% of the shares of the company owning the newly-built healthcare complex Hof van Blom in HattemThe conventional value of the site for the calculation of …

  • (PLX AI) – Cofinimmo acquires a new healthcare complex in the Netherlands.
  • Cofinimmo acquired 100% of the shares of the company owning the newly-built healthcare complex Hof van Blom in Hattem
  • The conventional value of the site for the calculation of the share price amounts to approximately 13 million euros
Cofinimmo Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
16.12.2021, 17:43  |  20   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cofinimmo Buys New Healthcare Complex in the Netherlands for EUR 13 Million (PLX AI) – Cofinimmo acquires a new healthcare complex in the Netherlands.Cofinimmo acquired 100% of the shares of the company owning the newly-built healthcare complex Hof van Blom in HattemThe conventional value of the site for the calculation of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Zalando Names Sandra Dembeck new Chief Financial Officer
Telecom Italia Says Organic EBITDA AL for the Domestic Business Worsening
Scatec Rises 8% After Kepler Says Take Advantage of Low Share Price and Buy
Vestas Rises 5% as Analysts Say Look Beyond 2022 Struggles for Long-Term Potential
Camurus Falls 17% After Another FDA Disappointment on Brixadi
Nilfisk CFO Bought 1,000 Shares
Axfood to Open 8-13 New Stores Next Year, Spend SEK 2.6-2.7 Billion
Exor, Covea Agree on Sale of PartnerRe for $9 Billion
Attendo to Elect Mattsson New Chairman
Stadler Gets Order for 4 Double-Decker Trains in Slovakia
Titel
Vestas Keeps EBIT Margin Target for 2025 Unchanged as Expected
Global Fashion Group Cuts Outlook as Demand Weakens
Securitas Risk Elevated Until Acquisition Potential Realized, Carnegie Says in Downgrade
GALP Energia Starts Joint Venture with Northvolt for Lithium Conversion
Volvo Cars Says R&D Property Stolen During Cyber Security Breach
Zalando Names Sandra Dembeck new Chief Financial Officer
Nilfisk CFO Buys Shares for DKK 304,625
Gecina Names Beñat Ortega New CEO
Scandinavian Tobacco Initiated with Buy at DNB
BPER Banca Submits Offer to Acquire Carige
Titel
Pfizer / BioNTech Vaccine Neutralizes Omicron After 3 Doses
RWE to Build Green Hydrogen Project at Lingen Power Plant
Bureau Veritas Takes Servers Offline After Cyber Attack
Bavarian Nordic Has Successful Covid-19 Vaccine Phase 2 Trial; Could Be Universal Booster
Securitas Buys Stanley Black & Decker Security Business for $3.2 Billion
Hexagon Composites Chairman Sells 1.65 Million Shares
Johnson & Johnson Says Covid-19 Booster Shows Substantial Increase in Antibody, T-cell Responses
BASF Carves Out Mobile Emissions Catalysts Business, Allowing Future Strategic Options
Vestas Says Close to Normal Operations After Ransomware Attack
MPC Container Ships Q3 EBITDA USD 73.6 Million
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Plug Power Q3 Revenue in Line; Raises Guidance for 2022
Pfizer / BioNTech Vaccine Neutralizes Omicron After 3 Doses
RWE to Build Green Hydrogen Project at Lingen Power Plant