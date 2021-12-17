AF Gruppen and Aker Solutions End Plans to Merge Offshore Decommissioning Ops
(PLX AI) – AF Gruppen terminates process with Aker Solutions to merge the two companies' existing offshore decommissioning operations.AF Gruppen and Aker Solutions have not succeeded in reaching a final agreement
