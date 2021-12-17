checkAd

AF Gruppen and Aker Solutions End Plans to Merge Offshore Decommissioning Ops

(PLX AI) – AF Gruppen terminates process with Aker Solutions to merge the two companies' existing offshore decommissioning operations.AF Gruppen and Aker Solutions have not succeeded in reaching a final agreement

  • (PLX AI) – AF Gruppen terminates process with Aker Solutions to merge the two companies' existing offshore decommissioning operations.
  • AF Gruppen and Aker Solutions have not succeeded in reaching a final agreement
Autor: PLX AI
