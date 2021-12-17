Nagarro Raises Revenue Outlook to EUR 535 Million from EUR 525 Million
(PLX AI) – Nagarro new outlook FY revenue EUR 535 million, up from EUR 525 million previously.The estimates for gross margin and Adjusted EBITDA margin remain at 28% and 14%, respectively
