Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Nagarro Raises Revenue Outlook to EUR 535 Million from EUR 525 Million (PLX AI) – Nagarro new outlook FY revenue EUR 535 million, up from EUR 525 million previously.The estimates for gross margin and Adjusted EBITDA margin remain at 28% and 14%, respectively



