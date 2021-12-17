checkAd

EDPR Secures PPA for 400 MW of Offshore Wind in US

(PLX AI) – EDPR informs about PPA secured for 400 MW of wind offshore in the US.Ocean Winds, the 50/50 Offshore JV owned by EDPR and ENGIE, has secured a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement for 400 MW in the MayflowerWind Energy, a joint venture …

  • (PLX AI) – EDPR informs about PPA secured for 400 MW of wind offshore in the US.
  • Ocean Winds, the 50/50 Offshore JV owned by EDPR and ENGIE, has secured a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement for 400 MW in the Mayflower
  • Wind Energy, a joint venture company currently owned by OW and by Shell New Energies to deliver clean offshore wind energy to Massachusetts
  • These 400 MW of PPA are on top of the already 804 MW secured capacity announced to the market in 2019
  • In total, Mayflower has now 1,204 MW of secured capacity
Autor: PLX AI
17.12.2021   

