EDPR Secures PPA for 400 MW of Offshore Wind in US (PLX AI) – EDPR informs about PPA secured for 400 MW of wind offshore in the US.Ocean Winds, the 50/50 Offshore JV owned by EDPR and ENGIE, has secured a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement for 400 MW in the MayflowerWind Energy, a joint venture … (PLX AI) – EDPR informs about PPA secured for 400 MW of wind offshore in the US.

Ocean Winds, the 50/50 Offshore JV owned by EDPR and ENGIE, has secured a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement for 400 MW in the Mayflower

Wind Energy, a joint venture company currently owned by OW and by Shell New Energies to deliver clean offshore wind energy to Massachusetts

These 400 MW of PPA are on top of the already 804 MW secured capacity announced to the market in 2019

In total, Mayflower has now 1,204 MW of secured capacity EDP Renovaveis Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

EDP Renovaveis Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 17.12.2021, 20:47 | | 36 0 | 0 17.12.2021, 20:47 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer