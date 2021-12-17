EDPR Secures PPA for 400 MW of Offshore Wind in US
(PLX AI) – EDPR informs about PPA secured for 400 MW of wind offshore in the US.Ocean Winds, the 50/50 Offshore JV owned by EDPR and ENGIE, has secured a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement for 400 MW in the MayflowerWind Energy, a joint venture …
- (PLX AI) – EDPR informs about PPA secured for 400 MW of wind offshore in the US.
- Ocean Winds, the 50/50 Offshore JV owned by EDPR and ENGIE, has secured a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement for 400 MW in the Mayflower
- Wind Energy, a joint venture company currently owned by OW and by Shell New Energies to deliver clean offshore wind energy to Massachusetts
- These 400 MW of PPA are on top of the already 804 MW secured capacity announced to the market in 2019
- In total, Mayflower has now 1,204 MW of secured capacity
