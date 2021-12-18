Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Maersk Drilling Extends Frame Agreement with Aker BP in $1 Billion Deal for 5 Years (PLX AI) – Maersk Drilling and Aker BP agree to renew frame agreement with five-year commitment for two jack-up rigs.Commitment from Aker BP for the provision of the ultra-harsh environment jack-up rigs Maersk Integrator and Maersk Invincible for …



