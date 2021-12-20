BNP Paribas to Sell U.S. Retail & Commercial Banking Ops to BMO for USD16.3 Billion
(PLX AI) – BNP Paribas reached an agreement with BMO for the sale of Bank of the WestBNP Paribas total consideration of USD16.3 billion in cashBNP Paribas sale of U.S. retail & commercial banking expected to close during 2022BNP Paribas total …
- (PLX AI) – BNP Paribas reached an agreement with BMO for the sale of Bank of the West
- BNP Paribas total consideration of USD16.3 billion in cash
- BNP Paribas sale of U.S. retail & commercial banking expected to close during 2022
- BNP Paribas total consideration represents 1.72 times Bank of the West’s Tangible Book Value
- BNP Paribas Transaction will one-off capital gain of approximately 2.9 billion euros
- Consideration represents 1.72 times Bank of the West’s Tangible Book Value and 20.5% of
- BNP Paribas market capitalisation
- Bank of the West has contributed an average of approximately 5% to the Group pre-tax earnings over the last few years.
BNP Paribas (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0