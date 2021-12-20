Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

BNP Paribas to Sell U.S. Retail & Commercial Banking Ops to BMO for USD16.3 Billion (PLX AI) – BNP Paribas reached an agreement with BMO for the sale of Bank of the WestBNP Paribas total consideration of USD16.3 billion in cashBNP Paribas sale of U.S. retail & commercial banking expected to close during 2022BNP Paribas total …



