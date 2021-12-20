Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

SEB Slips as DNB Sees Fading Earnings Momentum (PLX AI) – SEB shares fell 1.4% after DNB downgraded the stock, saying strong earnings momentum was likely to fade.SEB cut to hold from buy at DNB, with price target cut to SEK 133 from SEK 142SEB's EPS should be lower in 2022 and 2023 due to higher …



