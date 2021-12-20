checkAd

Merck KGaA Expands Neuroinflammatory Pipeline with Acquisition of Chord Therapeutics

(PLX AI) – Merck KGaA says Expands Neuroinflammatory Pipeline with Acquisition of Chord Therapeutics.Says acquisition of the rights to develop cladribine for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) and neuromyelitis optica spectrum …

  • (PLX AI) – Merck KGaA says Expands Neuroinflammatory Pipeline with Acquisition of Chord Therapeutics.
  • Says acquisition of the rights to develop cladribine for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) after agreement to secure the global rights by acquiring Chord Therapeutics, a Swiss-based biotech company focused on rare neuroinflammatory diseases
  • Cladribine selectively targets B and T cells, which are key contributors to autoimmune diseases such as NMOSD and gMG
  • Focused expansion in neuroinflammatory diseases builds on existing neurology portfolio in Multiple Sclerosis (MS)


Wertpapier


Autor: PLX AI
20.12.2021, 14:10   

