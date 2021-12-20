Oracle Buys Cerner for $95 per Share, or $28.3 Billion in Equity Value
(PLX AI) – Oracle buys Cener for $95.00 per share in cash, or $28.3 billion in equity value.Cerner is a leading provider of digital information systems used within hospitals and health systems to enable medical professionals to deliver better …
