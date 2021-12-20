Vitesco Takes EUR 80 Million Q4 Provision in Connection with Diesel Investigations
- (PLX AI) – Vitesco Technologies Group AG: Recognition of provisions in the context of possible compensation obligations towards Continental AG in connection with the diesel investigations.
- Vitesco will recognize a provision in the fourth quarter in the amount of 80 million euros
