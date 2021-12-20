Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Vitesco Takes EUR 80 Million Q4 Provision in Connection with Diesel Investigations (PLX AI) – Vitesco Technologies Group AG: Recognition of provisions in the context of possible compensation obligations towards Continental AG in connection with the diesel investigations.Vitesco will recognize a provision in the fourth quarter in …



