Maersk Drilling Sets Up Digitalization Subsidiary Horizon56
- (PLX AI) – Maersk Drilling launches Horizon56 to drive digitalisation of the industry.
- Set up as a fully-owned Maersk Drilling subsidiary, with the ambition over time to attract strategic investors to further develop the company and its products and services
- Says has spearheaded an innovative effort to develop a first-of-a-kind product to support digitalisation of offshore drilling processes
- The solution, known as RigFlow, has now been segregated into the digitally focused company named Horizon56 A/S
