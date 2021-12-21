Cofinimmo Buys Charleroi Nursing Home Company for EUR 18 Million
(PLX AI) – Cofinimmo expands its healthcare real estate portfolio in Belgium by acquiring company with newly-built nursing and care home in Charleroi.The conventional value of the site for the calculation of the share price amounts to approximately …
- The conventional value of the site for the calculation of the share price amounts to approximately EUR 18 million
- The building is let to a subsidiary of Korian Belgium
