Manz Gets EUR 70 Million Order from Britishvolt for Lithium-Ion Battery Equipment
(PLX AI) – Manz wins major order from Britishvolt for lithium-ion cell assembly equipment for gigawatt production lineManz order is worth more than EUR 70 million for first expansion phase, with further projects in planning stageOrder includes …
