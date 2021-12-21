Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Per Aarsleff FY Earnings Beat Consensus; Next Year Outlook Falls Short (PLX AI) – Per Aarsleff FY revenue DKK 14,694 million vs. estimate DKK 14,400 million.FY EBIT DKK 648 million vs. estimate DKK 640 millionOutlook FY 2022 EBIT DKK 700 million, while consensus is for DKK 727 millionOutlook FY 2022 revenue growth …



