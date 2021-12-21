Per Aarsleff FY Earnings Beat Consensus; Next Year Outlook Falls Short
- (PLX AI) – Per Aarsleff FY revenue DKK 14,694 million vs. estimate DKK 14,400 million.
- FY EBIT DKK 648 million vs. estimate DKK 640 million
- Outlook FY 2022 EBIT DKK 700 million, while consensus is for DKK 727 million
- Outlook FY 2022 revenue growth 8.5%
- Outlook FY 2022 EBIT margin of 4.4%
- Construction expects a 12% revenue increase compared with last financial year, and an EBIT margin of 3.8%
- Investments in property, plant and equipment exclusive of leased assets are expected to amount to approx. DKK 750 million compared to DKK 639 million last financial year
- The high investment level is attributable to large investments in a new shared office in Taastrup for Wicotec Kirkebjerg A/S and Petri & Haugsted AS, establishment of a new pile factory in Skåne, Sweden as well as investment in Ground Engineering’s new product, a threaded pile
- CEO says order backlog is good, and order intake is stable
