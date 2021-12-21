Huhtamaki CEO Takes Sick Leave; CFO Assumes Duties Temporarily
(PLX AI) – Huhtamaki’s President and CEO Charles Héaulmé to go on leave of absence after being diagnosed with cancer. Thomas Geust, CFO, has been appointed as interim Deputy CEO and will assume the duties of the CEO until Héaulmé's return, expected …
- (PLX AI) – Huhtamaki’s President and CEO Charles Héaulmé to go on leave of absence after being diagnosed with cancer.
- Thomas Geust, CFO, has been appointed as interim Deputy CEO and will assume the duties of the CEO until Héaulmé's return, expected in Q2
- Héaulmé has a very good recovery prognosis but requires a treatment period, the company said
