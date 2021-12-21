Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Huhtamaki CEO Takes Sick Leave; CFO Assumes Duties Temporarily (PLX AI) – Huhtamaki’s President and CEO Charles Héaulmé to go on leave of absence after being diagnosed with cancer. Thomas Geust, CFO, has been appointed as interim Deputy CEO and will assume the duties of the CEO until Héaulmé's return, expected …



