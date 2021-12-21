TotalEnergies Launches 61 MW Battery Energy Storage Site in France
(PLX AI) – TotalEnergies launches the largest battery-based energy storage site in France with 61 MW capacity at the Flandres center in Dunkirk. The full commissioning of the site follows the start-up of a first 25 MW unit in January 2021
