TotalEnergies Launches 61 MW Battery Energy Storage Site in France (PLX AI) – TotalEnergies launches the largest battery-based energy storage site in France with 61 MW capacity at the Flandres center in Dunkirk. The full commissioning of the site follows the start-up of a first 25 MW unit in January 2021



