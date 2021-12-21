Novo Nordisk Share Drop on Wegovy Delay Is Great Buying Opportunity, Nordea Says
- The analysts maintained a buy rating on the stock and marginally cut their price target to DKK 746 from DKK 760
- The new supply issues for Wegovy were a negative surprise, but the 12% share price hit created a great buying opportunity, Nordea said
- We remain buyers: Nordea
- Novo Nordisk shares were up about 2% in early trading
