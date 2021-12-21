Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Bayer Gets FDA Approval for Xarelto for VTE & VTE Prevention in Children (PLX AI) – Bayer says U.S. FDA approves Xarelto to treat venous thromboembolism (VTE) and to prevent VTE in children.Xarelto is the only Factor Xa anticoagulant FDA approved for pediatric patients and offers a flexible weight-based dosing, Bayer …



