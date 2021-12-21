Bayer Gets FDA Approval for Xarelto for VTE & VTE Prevention in Children
(PLX AI) – Bayer says U.S. FDA approves Xarelto to treat venous thromboembolism (VTE) and to prevent VTE in children.Xarelto is the only Factor Xa anticoagulant FDA approved for pediatric patients and offers a flexible weight-based dosing, Bayer …
- Xarelto is the only Factor Xa anticoagulant FDA approved for pediatric patients and offers a flexible weight-based dosing, Bayer says
- Xarelto is available in both oral tablet and liquid suspension formulations for use in appropriate children less than 18 years of age
- Convenient liquid formulation advances standard of care for children; alleviates administration challenges found with injectable alternatives
- Earlier this year, Xarelto was approved in Canada, the EU including UK, Japan, Switzerland and in various Latin American countries for the treatment of VTE and prevention of VTE recurrence in children and adolescents aged less than 18 years after at least 5 days of initial parenteral anticoagulation treatment
