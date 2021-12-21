Per Aarsleff Jumps 4.6% After Earnings Beat Consensus
(PLX AI) – Per Aarsleff shares rose 4.6% in early trading after the company's full-year earnings beat consensus estimates and despite outlook for next year falling short of average analyst expectations. The company's EBIT of DKK 648 million for the …
- (PLX AI) – Per Aarsleff shares rose 4.6% in early trading after the company's full-year earnings beat consensus estimates and despite outlook for next year falling short of average analyst expectations.
- The company's EBIT of DKK 648 million for the year was higher than consensus at DKK 640 million
- 2022 outlook for EBIT of DKK 700 million was below consensus of DKK 727 million
- A significant part of the margin improvement in the next year should come from reversals of provisions for large building construction projects, and we don't think this is reflected in the initial guidance, analysts at SEB said
