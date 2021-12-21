Neste Rises 3% as Kepler Sees Very Convincing Opportunities in Upgrade to Buy
(PLX AI) – Neste shares rose 3% in early trading after analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux upgraded the stock to buy from hold, saying opportunity was greater than the risk.With the share down from peaks, the company still has a convincing story, with CO2 …
- With the share down from peaks, the company still has a convincing story, with CO2 emission cuts requiring biofuels and SAF for both road and air, Kepler said
- The brokerage kept its price target unchanged at EUR 55
