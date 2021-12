Neste Rises 3% as Kepler Sees Very Convincing Opportunities in Upgrade to Buy (PLX AI) – Neste shares rose 3% in early trading after analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux upgraded the stock to buy from hold, saying opportunity was greater than the risk.With the share down from peaks, the company still has a convincing story, with CO2 … (PLX AI) – Neste shares rose 3% in early trading after analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux upgraded the stock to buy from hold, saying opportunity was greater than the risk.

With the share down from peaks, the company still has a convincing story, with CO2 emission cuts requiring biofuels and SAF for both road and air, Kepler said

The brokerage kept its price target unchanged at EUR 55



