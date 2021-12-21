Mekonomen Slips as Nordea Sees Risk to Consensus Estimates
(PLX AI) – Mekonomen shares slipped more than 1% in morning trading after Nordea analysts said near-term expectations are on the high side. Consensus estimates are likely to come down amid slightly slower margin progression and somewhat higher …
- Consensus estimates are likely to come down amid slightly slower margin progression and somewhat higher costs, Nordea said
- The analysts have a hold rating on Mekonomen, with fair value of SEK 190
