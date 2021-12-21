Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Siemens Mobility Gets Order for 20 Vectron Locomotives (PLX AI) – Siemens says Akiem and Siemens Mobility sign a framework agreement to supply Vectron locomotives.Siemens Mobility initial firm order is for 20 locomotives



