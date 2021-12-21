checkAd

Siemens Mobility Gets Order for 20 Vectron Locomotives

(PLX AI) – Siemens says Akiem and Siemens Mobility sign a framework agreement to supply Vectron locomotives.Siemens Mobility initial firm order is for 20 locomotives

  • (PLX AI) – Siemens says Akiem and Siemens Mobility sign a framework agreement to supply Vectron locomotives.
  • Siemens Mobility initial firm order is for 20 locomotives
Siemens Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

So handeln Sie das Kursziel

Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 151,66, was eine Steigerung von +4,93% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen.
Übernehmen
Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.
Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden
Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche
WerbungDisclaimer
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
21.12.2021, 10:02  |  45   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Siemens Mobility Gets Order for 20 Vectron Locomotives (PLX AI) – Siemens says Akiem and Siemens Mobility sign a framework agreement to supply Vectron locomotives.Siemens Mobility initial firm order is for 20 locomotives

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Merck KGaA Expands Neuroinflammatory Pipeline with Acquisition of Chord Therapeutics
Stadler Rail Buys German Company BBR Group, Sets up Signalling Division
Vitesco Takes EUR 80 Million Q4 Provision in Connection with Diesel Investigations
Manz Gets EUR 70 Million Order from Britishvolt for Lithium-Ion Battery Equipment
Oracle Buys Cerner for $95 per Share, or $28.3 Billion in Equity Value
SEB Slips as DNB Sees Fading Earnings Momentum
Encavis Partners with Solgrid on 100 MW Solar Portfolio in Sweden
Huhtamaki CEO Takes Sick Leave; CFO Assumes Duties Temporarily
TotalEnergies Launches 61 MW Battery Energy Storage Site in France
Novo Nordisk Share Drop on Wegovy Delay Is Great Buying Opportunity, Nordea Says
Titel
Novo Nordisk May Drop More Than 5% After Another Wegovy Delay: Analyst
Merck KGaA Expands Neuroinflammatory Pipeline with Acquisition of Chord Therapeutics
Stadler Rail Buys German Company BBR Group, Sets up Signalling Division
Vestas Keeps EBIT Margin Target for 2025 Unchanged as Expected
Zalando Names Sandra Dembeck new Chief Financial Officer
ALK-Abello, Jyske Bank, GN Store Nord Are Danish Stocks with Best Short-Term Potential, ...
Vestas Rises 5% as Analysts Say Look Beyond 2022 Struggles for Long-Term Potential
Scatec Rises 8% After Kepler Says Take Advantage of Low Share Price and Buy
Maersk Drilling Extends Frame Agreement with Aker BP in $1 Billion Deal for 5 Years
Carlsberg Chairman Besenbacher Retires from Board
Titel
Pfizer / BioNTech Vaccine Neutralizes Omicron After 3 Doses
Bureau Veritas Takes Servers Offline After Cyber Attack
Bavarian Nordic Has Successful Covid-19 Vaccine Phase 2 Trial; Could Be Universal Booster
Novo Nordisk May Drop More Than 5% After Another Wegovy Delay: Analyst
Hexagon Composites Chairman Sells 1.65 Million Shares
Securitas Buys Stanley Black & Decker Security Business for $3.2 Billion
Johnson & Johnson Says Covid-19 Booster Shows Substantial Increase in Antibody, T-cell Responses
BASF Carves Out Mobile Emissions Catalysts Business, Allowing Future Strategic Options
Vestas Says Close to Normal Operations After Ransomware Attack
Vestas Data Compromised by Cyber Attack; Manufacturing Continues
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Pfizer / BioNTech Vaccine Neutralizes Omicron After 3 Doses
Plug Power Q3 Revenue in Line; Raises Guidance for 2022
RWE to Build Green Hydrogen Project at Lingen Power Plant