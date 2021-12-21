Autogrill Raises FY Outlook for Underlying EBIT Margin, Net Result
(PLX AI) – Autogrill 2021 guidance upgrade.Autogrill now sees fy revenue eur 2.3-2.6 billion (unchanged)Autogrill raises fy underlying ebit margin outlook to -2.5/-1.5% from -4/-2% previouslyAutogrill raises fy underlying net result outlook to EUR …
- Autogrill now sees fy revenue eur 2.3-2.6 billion (unchanged)
- Autogrill raises fy underlying ebit margin outlook to -2.5/-1.5% from -4/-2% previously
- Autogrill raises fy underlying net result outlook to EUR -170/-150 million from EUR -200/-160 million previously
- Raises free cash flow outlook to EUR 35-50 million from EUR -15/+30 million
- guidance based on the results of the effective cost management initiatives over the year
- 2025 targets unchanged
