FactSet Q1 Earnings Beat Consensus Expectations
(PLX AI) – FactSet Q1 EBIT margin 28.9%.Q1 adjusted EBIT margin 33.6%Q1 EPS USD 2.79 vs. estimate USD 2.86Q1 revenue USD 424.7 million vs. estimate USD 419 millionQ1 adjusted EPS USD 3.25 vs. estimate USD 3
