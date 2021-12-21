General Mills Q2 Adj. EPS Misses Consensus; Revenue Tops Estimates
(PLX AI) – General Mills Q2 sales USD 5,000 million vs. estimate USD 4,840 million.Q2 operating profit USD 800 million vs. estimate USD 855 millionQ2 adjusted EPS USD 0.99 vs. estimate USD 1.05
