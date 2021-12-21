checkAd

General Mills Q2 Adj. EPS Misses Consensus; Revenue Tops Estimates

(PLX AI) – General Mills Q2 sales USD 5,000 million vs. estimate USD 4,840 million.Q2 operating profit USD 800 million vs. estimate USD 855 millionQ2 adjusted EPS USD 0.99 vs. estimate USD 1.05

  • (PLX AI) – General Mills Q2 sales USD 5,000 million vs. estimate USD 4,840 million.
  • Q2 operating profit USD 800 million vs. estimate USD 855 million
  • Q2 adjusted EPS USD 0.99 vs. estimate USD 1.05
Autor: PLX AI
21.12.2021   

