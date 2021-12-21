Boeing Says UPS to Buy 19 Freighters of 767 Model
(PLX AI) – Boeing Announces UPS Purchase of 19 767 Freighters.Sale adds to record-breaking year for Boeing freighter family, including 80 firm orders for new widebody freighters and more than 80 orders for Boeing Converted FreightersDelivery between …
- Sale adds to record-breaking year for Boeing freighter family, including 80 firm orders for new widebody freighters and more than 80 orders for Boeing Converted Freighters
- Delivery between 2023 and 2025
